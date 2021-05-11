Hernandez (hamstring) is expected to return from the injured list when first eligible, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
Hernandez left Thursday's game against the Tigers with right hamstring tightness and landed on the injured list the next day. He'll be able to return next Tuesday.
