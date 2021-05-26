Hernandez started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Atlanta.
Hernandez, who had been Boston's primary center fielder, made his third straight start at second base Tuesday. The recent addition of Danny Santana, who started a third straight in center, appears to have nudged Hernandez back to second base, a position that could get crowded after Christian Arroyo (hand) was activated Tuesday.
