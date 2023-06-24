Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Friday's 3-1 win over the White Sox.

Hernandez ended an 0-for-10 skid with his hit, which was one of just four knocks for the Red Sox. The versatile 31-year-old continues to split time between second base and center field, which allows him to be in the lineup regularly. He's at a .225/.287/.344 slash line with six home runs, three steals, 29 RBI, 34 runs scored and 11 doubles through 69 contests.