Hernandez (hip) won't play at Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Hernandez went 0-for-4 while serving as the designated hitter for Worcester on Friday, but he didn't feel great following the rehab game. The 30-year-old's timetable to return to the major-league club will depend on when he's able to return to action in the minors.

More News