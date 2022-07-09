Hernandez (hip) won't play at Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Hernandez went 0-for-4 while serving as the designated hitter for Worcester on Friday, but he didn't feel great following the rehab game. The 30-year-old's timetable to return to the major-league club will depend on when he's able to return to action in the minors.
More News
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Hitless in rehab opener•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Beginning rehab assignment Friday•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Takes part in baserunning•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Takes swings Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Resumes throwing•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Return date pushed back•