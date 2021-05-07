Hernandez (hamstring) is out of the lineup Friday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 29-year-old continues to be evaluated after exiting Thursday's game during the first inning with a hamstring injury, and manager Alex Cora indicated the team will decided later in the afternoon whether a trip to the injured list is necessary, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. Michael Chavis would likely be recalled from the taxi squad should Hernandez be placed on the shelf. Alex Verdugo will shift to center field Friday while Franchy Cordero starts in left.