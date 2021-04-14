Hernandez isn't in the lineup for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Twins, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Hernandez had hit .214 with a home run and four RBI while starting each of the first 10 games of the season. However, Christian Arroyo will take his place at second base for Wednesday's matinee, leading off.
More News
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Slugs first homer•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Records two hits•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Sits for first time•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Leads off in opener•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Awarded leadoff gig•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Making case for leadoff spot•