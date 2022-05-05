Hernandez will hit the bench Thursday against the Angels, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
Hernandez sits for just the second time this season. He's gotten off to a poor start at the plate, hitting just .189/.262/.567 with one homer in 24 games. Jackie Bradley slides to center field in his absence, with Franchy Cordero starting in right.
