Hernandez went 1-for-2 with two walks, was hit by a pitch and scored a run in Friday's 7-1 win over Texas.

Hernandez remained in the leadoff spot despite a .232 on base percentage and reached base four times. After losing the leadoff job, manager Alex Cora returned him to the top spot four games ago. He was 0-for-13 with one walk over the first three of those contests. Hernandez also made a diving catch in right-center, robbing Nick Solak of extra bases in the bottom of the third inning after Boston had taken a 1-0 lead in the top half of the frame.