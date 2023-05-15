Hernandez is not in the lineup Monday against the Mariners, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
It's the second straight day on the bench for Hernandez, who made a costly throwing blunder during Saturday's loss to the Cardinals. Hernandez will cede shortstop duties to Pablo Reyes again Monday.
