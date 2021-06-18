Hernandez is out of the lineup Friday against the Royals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Hernandez is 2-for-21 across his past five games and won't start Friday's contest. Danny Santana will start in center field and bat ninth in the series opener.
