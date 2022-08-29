Hernandez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Hernandez will get a break after he went 4-for-11 with a home run and a walk while starting in all three games of the Red Sox's weekend series versus the Rays. Franchy Cordero will replace Hernandez in center field, the primary position Hernandez is expected to play moving forward after second baseman Trevor Story returned from the 10-day injured list Saturday.