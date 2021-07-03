Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning win over Oakland.

Hernandez made key plays in the field and at the plate in the 10th inning to secure Boston's eighth consecutive victory. In the top of the 10th, he plopped a broken-bat single over second base to plate Michael Chavis with the go-ahead run. Then, in the bottom half of the frame, he initiated a double-play, catching Sean Murphy's flyball and throwing out Seth Brown at home. Hernandez has hit safely in five of the last six games, posting a .364 (8-for-22) average with three home runs, six RBI and four runs scored during that span.