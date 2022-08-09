Manager Alex Cora said Hernandez (hip) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Wednesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Cora didn't specify which affiliate Hernandez will be joining, but because he's been sidelined since June 7 with a strained right hip flexor, he'll most likely stay on the rehab assignment through the weekend as he looks to regain his timing at the plate. Hernandez previously made a rehab appearance July 8, only to be pulled off the assignment at Triple-A Worcester after experiencing a setback. He appears to have responded well to the platelet-rich plasma injection he received shortly before the All-Star break. Once he's activated, Hernandez will likely supplant Jarren Duran as the Red Sox's everyday center fielder.
