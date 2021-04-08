Hernandez went 2-for-5 with two singles in Wednesday's 9-2 win over Tampa Bay.
The utility player has struggled considerably as Boston's leadoff hitter, hitting 4-for-23 with two RBI and two walks in six games. There were doubts about Hernandez's ability to hit consistently in a more prominent role after years as a rotational piece on a deep Dodgers roster, and he's done nothing to silence such doubts thus far in 2021. It's reasonable to speculate that Hernandez will yield the leadoff spot to Alex Verdugo if his struggles continue, especially considering the need to have runners aboard when J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts, both off to outstanding starts this season, enter the box.
