Hernandez will start at second base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Mets, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

He'll be manning the keystone for the third time in four games and seems to have overtaken Christian Arroyo as the Red Sox's preferred option at the position. Considering that Hernandez has maintained a .143/.189/.143 slash line since the beginning of July, any hold he has on an everyday role is likely a tenuous one.