Hernandez (hip) has resumed throwing but hasn't yet resumed swinging, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Hernandez encountered a setback in his recovery last week, but it's encouraging that he's throwing once again. However, he's unlikely to be cleared to begin a rehab assignment until he resumes swinging.
More News
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Return date pushed back•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Nearing return•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Could be back by mid-week•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Takes hacks against Chris Sale•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Runs on field•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Could return when first eligible•