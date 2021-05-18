Hernandez (hamstring) will be activated from the injured list prior to Tuesday's game against Toronto, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Hernandez hit .239/.298/.425 in 30 games before straining his hamstring in early May. He appeared in a pair of rehab games over the weekend and looked ready to go, hitting two homers. He had a near-everyday role prior to the injury, spending most of his time in center field, so he should reclaim that spot going forward, pushing Alex Verdugo back to left.