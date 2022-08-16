The Red Sox activated Hernandez (hip) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Hernandez is finally back and ready for his first big-league action since June 7, when he suffered a right hip flexor strain. The 30-year-old is a significant defensive upgrade over any center fielder the Red Sox have had available, so he figures to be the everyday start at that position before long.
