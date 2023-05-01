Hernandez (ankle) will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Hernandez missed the last two contests with a sore ankle but is feeling well enough to give it a go in the series opener. Christian Arroyo will head to the bench to clear a spot in the middle infield for Hernandez.
