Hernandez (hamstring) will be on a rehab assignment this weekend with Triple-A Worcester, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Hernandez is set to serve as the designated hitter on Saturday and play in center field on Sunday. He is first eligible to return from the injured list Tuesday, and if all goes well on his rehab assignment it appears his activation at that time is realistic.
