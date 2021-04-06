Hernandez is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Rays, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
This is his first day off of the season, and it will come against right-handed ace Tyler Glasnow. He is 2-for-15 with zero home runs, zero steals and a 4:2 K:BB. Christian Arroyo will start at second base and lead off.
More News
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Leads off in opener•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Awarded leadoff gig•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Making case for leadoff spot•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Leaves yard Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Bats leadoff Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Signs with Red Sox•