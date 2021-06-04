Hernandez is not in the lineup Friday against the Yankees, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
The 29-year-old is mired in an 0-for-24 slump and finds himself on the bench for the second consecutive contest. Danny Santana will receive another start in center field in Hernandez's place.
