Hernandez (hamstring) remains out of the Red Sox' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Hernandez hasn't played since Saturday because of a left hamstring injury. He was able to participate in some pregame drills Monday and at this point the hope is he can avoid the injured list. Pablo Reyes is handling shortstop again Tuesday.
