Hernandez isn't in the Red Sox's lineup Tuesday against Colorado, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Hernandez is slashing .231/.259/.385 over the past seven days and will get a rare day off Tuesday. Pablo Reyes will take over as Boston's shortstop while batting ninth.
