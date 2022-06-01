Hernandez will sit out Wednesday's series finale versus the Reds, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Hernandez will get a breather after starting 23 consecutive games, producing a .216 average with 10 extra-base hits, 11 RBI and 15 runs over those contests. Franchy Cordero will slide over to right field while Bobby Dalbec gets the start at first base and will bat ninth.

