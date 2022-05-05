Hernandez isn't starting Thursday against the Angels since he's feeling sick, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
The Red Sox are hopeful that Hernandez's sickness is unrelated to COVID-19, but he'll be out of the lineup for at least one game as a precautionary measure. It's not yet clear whether he'll be an option off the bench, but Jackie Bradley will shift to center field while Franchy Cordero starts in right.
More News
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Not starting Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Down in order again•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Gets first day off•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Another pair of hits•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Snaps drought•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Still leading off despite slump•