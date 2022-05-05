Hernandez isn't starting Thursday against the Angels since he's feeling sick, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

The Red Sox are hopeful that Hernandez's sickness is unrelated to COVID-19, but he'll be out of the lineup for at least one game as a precautionary measure. It's not yet clear whether he'll be an option off the bench, but Jackie Bradley will shift to center field while Franchy Cordero starts in right.

