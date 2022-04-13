Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Tigers.

Hernandez's stretch of futility went from 17 at-bats without a hit to 19, before his sixth-inning double plated Boston's first run. He later walked and came around to score on a Rafael Devers single. The 30-year-old center fielder is one of several struggling members of the Red Sox, but the team's nine hits and three extra-base hits might wake up what should be a potent lineup.