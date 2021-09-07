Hernandez (illness) will rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Hernandez rejoined the Red Sox on Monday, and manager Alex Cora confirmed Tuesday that Hernandez will return to the lineup and start in center field. The 30-year-old had been sidelined since Aug. 27 after he tested positive for COVID-19, but he'll be reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of Tuesday's matchup against Tampa Bay.