Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 10-4 loss to the Twins.

Hernandez popped his third home run of the season in the sixth inning and extended his hitting streak to six games. He slumped to start the season, going 3-for-36 over the first 11 games, but has turned it around since. He's hit safely in seven of the last eight, going 10-for-29 (.345) with four extra-base hits, five RBI and eight runs scored. Hernandez's hot bat moved him up in the order to the five-hole.