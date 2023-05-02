Hernandez started at shortstop and went 1-for-4 in Monday's 6-5 win over Toronto.
Hernandez returned to the lineup after missing two days with ankle soreness. His biggest impact on the game came in the field, as Hernandez committed two throwing errors in the eighth inning that allowed the Blue Jays to tie the game. He ranks last among shortstops at minus-6 OAA. That poor fielding could result in more starts for Christian Arroyo at short, as the the Red Sox attempt to get by until Trevor Story's expected return from an elbow injury during the second half of the season.
