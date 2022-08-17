Hernandez, who started at shortstop Tuesday, will get most of the starts in center field going forward, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Hernandez returned from a two-month absence Tuesday due to a hip flexor injury, but he started at short while Jarren Duran occupied center field. Prior to the injury, Hernandez was the team's leadoff hitter, but that role is in the hands of Tommy Pham, who will remain there according to manager Alex Cora. Hernandez will likely hit in the middle or bottom of the order, moving down a peg when Trevor Story (wrist) returns.
