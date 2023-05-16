Hernandez (hamstring) will return to Boston's lineup Wednesday against the Mariners, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Hernandez's absence will officially be limited to three games as a result of his strained left hamstring. Prior to his injury, the 31-year-old utility man was slashing .235/.278/.294 in his last five games.
More News
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Sitting out again•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Takes part in fielding work•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Out Monday with hamstring injury•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: On bench again Monday•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Not starting Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Two throwing errors in return•