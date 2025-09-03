Arias went 1-for-5 with a double and a run scored in his Double-A Portland debut Tuesday after being promoted from High-A Greenville.

He didn't hit for much power at High-A (.115 ISO), but Arias wasn't getting challenged as a hitter. His 8.9 percent strikeout rate and 0.91 BB/K were top-five marks among all qualified hitters at High-A. The righty-hitting Arias won't turn 20 years old until November, so any late-season struggles at Portland shouldn't be held against him. Public scouting reports are more bullish on Arias' shortstop defense this season than a year ago, and if he can stick at the position, it would put less pressure on him to tap into notable power.