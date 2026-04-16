Arias is hitting .542 with two home runs, one steal, a 12.9 percent walk rate and a 6.5 percent strikeout rate in 31 plate appearances for Double-A Portland.

His first homer of the season April 14 was a majestic shot to center-right field -- an impressive feat for a righty-hitting 20-year-old who is the third-youngest hitter at Double-A, behind Jesus Made and Leo De Vries. His second homer of the season April 15 was hammered to the pull side and he also stole his first base in that game. Arias' hit tool has long been one of the more advanced in the minors, and he seems to be heading for a power breakout in the upper levels.