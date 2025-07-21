Red Sox's Garrett Crochet: Another W
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crochet (11-4) picked up the win Sunday against the Cubs, allowing one run on eight hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.
Crochet hasn't lost since May, having racked up seven wins in his last nine starts - including four consecutive victories. While Sunday's start was excellent, he did snap a streak of nine consecutive outings with at least seven strikeouts. In 135.1 innings this season, Crochet owns a 2.19 ERA and a 165:36 K:BB. He's on track to face the Dodgers next time out.
