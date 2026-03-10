Crochet allowed three runs on five hits while striking out two over 4.2 innings in Monday's spring start against the Phillies. He also hit a batter.

Crochet's third Grapefruit League start didn't yield pretty results, but the left-hander was pleased overall with his execution, per Sean McAdam of MassLive.com. His velocity was down, but Crochet explained that was more a function of building arm strength and tinkering with mechanics. Philadelphia touched him for two runs in the second inning, which were aided by a couple of softly hit, well-placed singles. A third run was charged to him when a runner stole home after he departed the game. Pitching into the fifth inning and hitting 59 pitches (42 strikes) leaves Crochet on schedule for Opening Day against the Reds on March 26.