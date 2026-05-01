Red Sox's Garrett Crochet: MRI comes back clean
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crochet underwent an MRI on his left shoulder that came back clean Friday, and he'll be shut down from throwing for a few days while he focuses on rebuilding strength, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
The left-hander landed on the injured Wednesday with left shoulder inflammation, and the MRI indicates that is indeed the full extent of the injury. After being placed on the shelf, Crochet indicated Wednesday he should be able to be activated after the 15-day minimum. A quick return like that should remain plausible as long as he's not shut down from throwing for more than a few days.
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