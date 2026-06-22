Red Sox's Garrett Crochet: Not cleared to throw yet

Crochet (shoulder/lat) has not yet been cleared to resume a throwing program following a scheduled re-evaluation Monday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said that Crochet's left shoulder and lat are "improving," but not enough that he's ready to throw. Crochet landed on the injured list in late April with left shoulder inflammation and then encountered a setback in early June when he sustained a low-grade left lat strain. The southpaw has been throwing a plyometric ball, but a timetable for his return won't become clearer until he ramps up a throwing program.