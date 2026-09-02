Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said Wednesday that Crochet (lat/shoulder) will likely throw a bullpen session this weekend, Marco Grunfeld of ElEmergente.com reports.

Crochet played catch off the mound earlier this week, but his bullpen session this weekend will be his first since he had a setback with his left late in late May. The Red Sox are preparing Crochet to return later this month as a reliever, and there's a good chance he will need a rehab assignment, given how much time he's missed.