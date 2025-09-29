Crochet will draw the start on the mound in Game 1 of the wild-card round against the Yankees on Tuesday.

Crochet, as expected, is set to toe the rubber as the Red Sox begin their postseason journey Tuesday. The southpaw produced an impressive 2.59 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 255 strikeouts over 205.1 innings in 32 starts, including a complete-game shutout, during the regular season. Crochet has gone 3-0, while posting a 3.29 ERA with 39 strikeouts over 27.1 innings in four starts against the Yankees in 2025.