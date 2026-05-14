Crochet (shoulder) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Crochet pitched off a mound for the first time since hitting the injured list last month with shoulder inflammation. Next up for the left-hander is an expected two-inning bullpen session this weekend in Atlanta. If Crochet feels good coming out of that longer session, then he could face hitters by the middle of next week, putting him on schedule for a potential return during the last week of May. The Red Sox could follow a similar path as the one laid out for Sonny Gray when he dealt with a hamstring injury earlier this season, which could enable Crochet to return to the rotation without going on a rehab assignment beforehand.