Manager Alex Cora said Wednesday the Red Sox are considering utilizing Whitlock (hip) out of the bullpen upon his return from the 15-day injured list, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 26-year-old landed on the injured list June 10 with right hip inflammation and is nearing a minor-league rehab assignment, but it appears Boston is leaning toward using him as a reliever once healthy. Whitlock made his first four appearances of the season out of the bullpen before moving into the rotation, and he has a 4.15 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 38:9 K:BB across 39 innings as a starter.