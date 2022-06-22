Whitlock (hip) threw a simulated game Tuesday, but the Red Sox won't have him start during their three-game series in Cleveland this weekend, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

After completing a 20-pitch bullpen session last Saturday, Whitlock took another step forward three days later by facing hitters. When Whitlock was placed on the 15-day injured list June 10 with an inflamed right hip, the Red Sox had hope that he would be ready to go in the minimum amount of time, but he looks like he'll need at least a few additional days to get stretched back out. Whitlock is eligible to return this weekend, but the Red Sox have already announced Nick Pivetta, Josh Winckowksi and Rich Hill as their three starters for the Cleveland series. Whitlock will likely be re-evaluated within the next day or two before the Red Sox decide if he'll be ready to rejoin the big club next week or if he'll first require a rehab start in the minors.