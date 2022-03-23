Whitlock allowed three hits and two walks over two scoreless innings in Tuesday's spring training game against the Rays.

Whitlock followed game starter Rich Hill, who threw two scoreless innings himself, albeit with less base traffic than Whitlock. The two are ostensibly competing for the No. 5 starter job, but the Red Sox understand what Whitlock meant to them last season as a bullpen workhorse. He came up through the Yankees' system as a starter but was hurt a few years ago -- Tommy John elbow surgery -- and Boston may have found an ideal spot for him as a multi-inning reliever who has also been mentioned as a closer candidate.