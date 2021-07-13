Jimenez is hitting .305/.336/.400 with two homers, 10 steals, 30 RBI and 36 runs across 51 games for Low-A Salem.

Speed and average have always been his calling cards, and it's been more of the same this season, though Jimenez -- never regarded as a big slugger -- has actually taken a step backward in terms of power. Of the 64 hits he's pounded out, 50 have been singles. Considering how many times he's stood at first base, it's actually a bit disappointing that he only has 10 swipes. His 5:47 BB:K is a black mark on his line as well; not many players manage to strike out that often and walk that little while still hitting for average. There's still potential for a solid major leaguer here, but the development of Jimenez's power and patience will be key to determining whether he ends up as a top-of-the-order fixture or a fourth outfielder.