Jimenez has gone 6-for-14 (.429) with a home run, two steals, three RBI and two runs across his first three games at High-A Greenville this season.

He's fallen off the prospect map a little due to his modest power and last year's poor stolen-base success rate, but it's worth keeping in mind that Jimenez has done nothing but succeed at each level of the minors so far -- and he's just 21 years old. Continued success in Greenville could get him promoted to Double-A by midseason, so he at least bears watching in dynasty formats.