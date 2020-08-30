Potts and Jeisson Rosario were traded from the Padres to the Red Sox on Sunday in exchange for Mitch Moreland, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Potts was included in the Padres' 60-player pool, allowing him to be traded ahead of Monday's deadline. The 21-year-old was one of San Diego's top prospects and spent most of 2019 at the Double-A level with a .227/.290/.406 slash line, 16 homers and 128 strikeouts in 409 at-bats.