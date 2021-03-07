Potts has yet to play in a spring training game due to an oblique strain, Chris Hatfield of SoxProspects.com reports.
The 22-year-old has been held out for the first week of spring games due to the injury in his first camp with the Red Sox. Potts was acquired from the Padres at last year's trade deadline in the Mitch Moreland trade. He figures to open 2021 at Double-A or Triple-A once healthy.
