The Red Sox plan to option Dobbins to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Dobbins pitched well during his spot start Friday, giving up two runs while striking out six batters in six innings, but he'll end up as the odd man out of a roster spot with Liam Hendriks (elbow) set to return to Boston's bullpen Saturday. The 25-year-old Dobbins now owns a 2.45 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in the majors this year, and he could make another appearance for the Red Sox later this summer if the team runs into more problems with injuries in its big-league rotation.