The Red Sox plan to option Dobbins to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Dobbins pitched well during his spot start Friday, giving up two runs while striking out six batters in six innings, but he'll end up as the odd man out of a roster spot with Liam Hendriks (elbow) set to return to Boston's bullpen Saturday. The 25-year-old Dobbins now owns a 2.45 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in the majors this year, and he could make another appearance for the Red Sox later this summer if the team runs into more problems with injuries in its big-league rotation.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: Six strong innings in spot start•
-
Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: Called up for Friday start•
-
Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: Set for Friday start•
-
Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: May start Friday•
-
Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: Heading back to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: Victorious in debut•