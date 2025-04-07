The Red Sox optioned Dobbins to Triple-A Worcester on Monday.

The 25-year-old righty will head back to the minors one day after he served as the Red Sox's 27th man for their doubleheader with the Cardinals. He made his MLB debut in the second game of the twin bill, striking out five batters while allowing two earned runs on eight hits and two walks en route to claiming the win in Boston's 18-7 victory. Dobbins will be an option for spot starts with the big club later on this season, though he'll be pushed further down the pecking order once the likes of Brayan Bello (shoulder), Lucas Giolito (hamstring) and Kutter Crawford (knee) are cleared to return from the injured list.